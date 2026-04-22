'Suyodhana' Amazon Prime Video follows foley artist accused of patricide
Entertainment
Suyodhana, a new Telugu thriller, just dropped on Amazon Prime Video.
The story follows a Foley artist who has been haunted since childhood by visions of Duryodhana from the Mahabharata and then finds himself accused of his own father's murder.
Directed by Y.S. Madav Reddy, the film promises plenty of suspense and twists to keep you guessing.
'Suyodhana' hits 9.7 IMDb rating
Starring Priyadarshi, Sai Kumar, and Drishika Chandar, Suyodhana is produced by Bosu Babu Nidhmolu under Prajwalaa Line Creations and Sri Balaji Video.
The plot dives into the main character's troubled family history; his dad was a theater actor who played Duryodhana before switching to politics.
This unique backstory has the film earn an impressive 9.7 IMDb rating so far.