'Suyodhana' Amazon Prime Video follows foley artist accused of patricide Entertainment Apr 22, 2026

Suyodhana, a new Telugu thriller, just dropped on Amazon Prime Video.

The story follows a Foley artist who has been haunted since childhood by visions of Duryodhana from the Mahabharata and then finds himself accused of his own father's murder.

Directed by Y.S. Madav Reddy, the film promises plenty of suspense and twists to keep you guessing.