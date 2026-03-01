'Swag Mera Desi' singer Manj Musik hospitalized after serious accident Entertainment Mar 01, 2026

Manj Musik, the voice behind RDB's bhangra hits, has been hospitalized in London following a serious accident.

Reports indicate he was injured, which comes before he was set to perform "Swag Mera Desi" at the Zee Cine Awards 2026 in Mumbai.

With his injuries still unclear, Manj is expected to cancel his immediate travel plans and may miss the awards show.