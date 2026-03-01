'Swag Mera Desi' singer Manj Musik hospitalized after serious accident
Manj Musik, the voice behind RDB's bhangra hits, has been hospitalized in London following a serious accident.
Reports indicate he was injured, which comes before he was set to perform "Swag Mera Desi" at the Zee Cine Awards 2026 in Mumbai.
With his injuries still unclear, Manj is expected to cancel his immediate travel plans and may miss the awards show.
Manj's journey from RDB to solo success
Born in the UK, Manj started out singing at local gurdwaras before co-founding RDB with his brothers.
The group blended Punjabi bhangra with Western beats and delivered Bollywood favorites like "Rafta Rafta," "Singh Is Kinng," and "Sadi Gali."
After brother Kuldeep's passing, Manj launched a solo career, winning Brit Asia TV Music Awards and even a Canadian Screen Award for his work.
His track "Swag Mera Desi" with Raftaar became a major hit among fans.