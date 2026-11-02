Swambhu Media Network and producers assert exclusive 'Hanuman Ansh' rights
The team behind Hanuman Ansh, a hit film inspired by Neem Karoli Baba's life, just made it clear: only Swambhu Media Network and its official producers can manage anything to do with the movie's rights.
This announcement comes after some unauthorized claims about the film started making rounds, and the producers want everyone to know that all decisions have to follow their official agreements.
Four named for 'Hanuman Ansh' rights
Namrata G Singh, Dr. Vishal Chaturvedi, Ragini Sona, and Anupriya Nagar are now officially in charge of Hanuman Ansh's theatrical releases, streaming deals, and licensing.
Singh and Chaturvedi will also handle PR and marketing.
The company warned that any unofficial deals or award claims are invalid, and it will take necessary action across territories against any attempt to misuse the film's name, credits, or intellectual property.
Fun fact: Hanuman Ansh raked in a massive ₹342.44 crore during its 87-day run!