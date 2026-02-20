'Yeh Prem Mol Liya': Swanand Kirkire joins Ayushmann-Sharvari starrer

Renowned lyricist, actor, singer, and writer Swanand Kirkire has joined the cast of Sooraj Barjatya 's upcoming romantic drama Yeh Prem Mol Liya, reported IANS. The movie features Ayushmann Khurrana and Sharvari Wagh in lead roles. Although details about Kirkire's character are under wraps, sources suggest he will play a pivotal role that adds emotional depth to the story.

Actor's perspective 'Working with Sooraj ji feels like coming home' Kirkire shared his thoughts on joining the film, saying in a statement, "Working with Sooraj ji feels like coming home to a certain kind of storytelling that shaped many of us as audiences." He added, "His films have always celebrated love not just between two people but within families across generations in quiet gestures and unspoken understanding." "When I heard the world of Yeh Prem Mol Liya, I was deeply moved by its emotional simplicity and sincerity."

Director's style 'Rajshri film carries its own legacy': Kirkire Kirkire also praised Barjatya's writing, saying, "What I love about Sooraj ji's writing is that even the silences carry meaning." "There is dignity, restraint, and warmth in the way he builds relationships on screen." "As an actor, that is both challenging and fulfilling because you are required to underplay and yet remain emotionally present." He added, "Being part of a Rajshri film carries its own legacy."

Advertisement