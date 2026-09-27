'Rise and Fall': Swara takes dig at Shehzad Poonawalla's career
What's the story
Bollywood actor Swara Bhasker and Shehzad Poonawalla's social media rivalry has now made its way to Rise and Fall Season 2. The two were seen exchanging barbs in the recent episode, released on Sunday. The exchange started when host Virender Sehwag asked Poonawalla why he wasn't speaking to Bhasker in the house.
Response
Bhasker, Poonawalla at loggerheads in the show
Poonawalla, in response to Sehwag's question, said, "Mera swar dabane wala abhi tak koi mai ka laal paida nahi hua."
"Main negativity ke saath nahi bethta hu... main maangoge doodh to dunga kheer aur agar karoge ungli toh dunga shabado se cheer".
To this, Bhasker said, "Ignore ka matlab kya hota hai ki aap bhav nahi denge na kisiko, 36 tweet kar diye jabse show announce hua hai, 3-4 video bana diye 50000 pata nahi aur messages yeh woh."
Retaliation
Their exchange escalated quickly
Bhasker continued, "Apne liye vote nahi maang rahe inki team mereko kaha pahochane ke liye vote maang rahi hai."
"Chunaav nahi hai yeh game hai. Inka doobta hua rajneetik career yaha se nahi ujwwal hone wala hai."
In response, Poonawalla told Bhasker not to worry about his career and focus on making her husband (Fahad Ahmad) win.
Show details
About 'Rise and Fall'
The second season of Rise and Fall, backed by Banijay Asia, is available exclusively on Prime Video.
New episodes are released every day at 12:00pm.
The show also features Gautam Gulati, Tej Pratap Yadav, Karan Patel, Siwet Tomar, Sara Gurpal, and Anish Bhagat, among others.