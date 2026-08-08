Swara Bhasker hospitalized after testing positive for dengue
What's the story
Bollywood actor Swara Bhasker has been hospitalized after testing positive for dengue. On Saturday, she took to her Instagram Story to share a health update with her fans. The actor shared a photo from the hospital, wearing a blue-and-white checkered hospital gown and with an IV drip line in her hand. She wrote in the caption, "Well that escalated fast. Dengue-fied and hospitalized!"
Another case
Avika Gor also diagnosed with dengue
Bhasker isn't the only actor to have been diagnosed with dengue recently.
Television actor Avika Gor has also been hospitalized recently.
Her husband, Milind Chandwani, recently shared a health update on Instagram.
In a video, he revealed, "Avika has been admitted to the hospital since last night."
"She's had a fever of 103-104 degrees for the past five days."
She was finally hospitalized when her reports confirmed dengue, forcing her to take a break from work.
Rising cases
Dengue cases in India
Dengue used to be a seasonal illness in India, with monsoons bringing a surge in mosquito-borne diseases.
However, recent reports suggest that it has now become a year-round threat due to rising temperatures and changing weather patterns.
Over the last five years, India has reported nearly 968K dengue cases, per News18.
The crisis peaked in 2023 with an outbreak that resulted in 2,89,235 cases and 485 deaths.