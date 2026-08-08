Swara Bhasker hospitalized after testing positive for dengue

Bhasker isn't the only actor to have been diagnosed with dengue recently.

Television actor Avika Gor has also been hospitalized recently.

Her husband, Milind Chandwani, recently shared a health update on Instagram.

In a video, he revealed, "Avika has been admitted to the hospital since last night."

"She's had a fever of 103-104 degrees for the past five days."

She was finally hospitalized when her reports confirmed dengue, forcing her to take a break from work.