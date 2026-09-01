Swara Bhasker's 'Padmaavat' remark sparks controversy again: What happened

Bhasker further criticized the portrayal of pregnant women in the film.

She said, "Then there was this one shot that made me so mad. I was like, 'Chhee!' There is a close-up of a pregnant woman's belly performing jauhar."

"So you are telling me that fetus, which might be a female, doesn't deserve to be born because she might be raped by a Muslim ruler?"

Bhasker had voiced her thoughts in an open letter to Bhansali, too.