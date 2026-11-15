Swara Bhasker recalls being sexually harassed by director in 2011
What's the story
Actor Swara Bhasker recently opened up about a disturbing incident from her past where she was allegedly sexually harassed by a film director during a shoot in 2011. The actor, who was in her early twenties and trying to establish herself in the industry, said she didn't recognize his behavior as sexual harassment because there had been "no physical contact."
Vulnerability
Looking back at the experience
In an interview with The Free Press Journal, Bhasker said she was "vulnerable in a very different way" during that time.
"I didn't have a personal team; I didn't have people that I could reach out to."
She added, "I didn't even know; I didn't identify it as sexual harassment at the workplace while it was happening because the man had made no physical contact with me."
Realization
Impact of the #MeToo movement
It was only years later, after the #MeToo movement, that Bhasker understood the incident as harassment.
"I was like, oh my God, this is harassment. It's like a textbook case of harassment," she said.
She added, "I don't want to leave the project. I don't want to lose work. I mean, I also have my own ambitions, right?"
Eventually, Bhasker told the executive producer about the situation, who supported her and made the rest of the shoot easier for her.
Support
The executive producer became her friend and manager
The executive producer not only supported Bhasker during the shoot but also became her friend and manager.
"He actually became my friend. He protected me. At that time, and today he's my manager," she said.
Looking back, Bhasker wants young women to recognize their boundaries and know they don't have to deal with uncomfortable situations alone.
Advice
Bhasker was recently seen in 'Rise & Fall 2'
Bhasker urged young women to speak up about inappropriate behavior instead of waiting for things to escalate.
"Speak to people, seek help, seek support, and call things out immediately because now we can actually do it," she said.
She married politician Fahad Ahmad under the Special Marriage Act in February 2023 and welcomed their daughter Raabiyaa in September 2023.
She was recently seen in Rise & Fall 2.