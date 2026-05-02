'I refuse to lose weight...': Swara Bhasker slams body-shaming trolls

Bollywood actor Swara Bhasker has slammed body-shaming and unrealistic expectations of women's bodies after childbirth. The Veere Di Wedding actor, who welcomed her daughter Raabiya in 2023, has often faced distasteful comments from online trolls over her appearance. In response, she defended her decision to "not bounce back" and emphasized that women's bodies serve far more purposes than sexualization.

Social media response 'Women's bodies have more purpose than sexualization...' Sharing a collage of her 2018 and recent pictures on Instagram, Bhasker wrote, "The kind of rage and anger I've encountered in the last few years because my body has changed after childbirth and because I refuse to lose the weight on the timeline of strangers on the internet.. is bizarre!" "I want to say it- again and again.. Women's bodies have more purpose than sexualization and being hangers for glamor."

Body positivity 'Once you have a baby, there's no back' Bhasker further wrote, "After I had a baby (now 2.5 years ago), I chose NOT TO BOUNCE BACK." "Because once you have a baby- there's no back- you are a parent for the rest of your life." "Of course, we miss our old life...our thinner and tighter bodies but to mindlessly keep idealizing our younger, thinner selves- to force our bodies to bounce back...and fit into versions of your past that are gone, is a kind of cruelty."

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