Sweeney and Braun return to Venice as Sweeney finds support

What started as a friendship in Venice after Jeff Bezos and Lauren Sanchez's June 2025 wedding has grown into a committed relationship.

They've made things public (like when Braun showed up at the Euphoria season three premiere) and have celebrated big moments together, including birthdays.

Sweeney is also balancing her busy acting career (with projects like The Housemaid, Euphoria, and more on the way) while spending time with Braun's kids, showing they're really building a life together.