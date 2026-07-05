Swift and Gomez wear gold gowns at each other's weddings
Entertainment
Taylor Swift and Selena Gomez just proved their friendship is still going strong, and both wore golden gowns to each other's weddings.
On July 3, Swift tied the knot with Travis Kelce at Madison Square Garden, and Gomez showed up in a sparkly gold dress with a fringed hem, echoing the look Swift wore to Gomez's wedding last year.
Gomez's gown mirrored Swift's 2025 dress
Gomez's gown was sleek and simple, paired with a romantic hairstyle and minimal jewelry as she attended with husband Benny Blanco.
This mirrored Swift's $36,990 Oscar de la Renta dress from Gomez's 2025 wedding.
Gomez posted photos on Instagram with the caption, "Blessed to have you by my side almost 20 years later gator."
Even with busy lives, these two keep showing up for each other, and fans are loving it.