Swift and Gomez wear gold gowns at each other's weddings

Gomez's gown mirrored Swift's 2025 dress

Gomez's gown was sleek and simple, paired with a romantic hairstyle and minimal jewelry as she attended with husband Benny Blanco.

This mirrored Swift's $36,990 Oscar de la Renta dress from Gomez's 2025 wedding.

Gomez posted photos on Instagram with the caption, "Blessed to have you by my side almost 20 years later gator."

Even with busy lives, these two keep showing up for each other, and fans are loving it.