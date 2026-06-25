Swift and Kelce announce Madison Square Garden wedding July 3
Entertainment
Taylor Swift and NFL star Travis Kelce just made their wedding plans official: Madison Square Garden is the spot, and July 3, 2026, is the date.
The event permit hints at a big celebration, with street closures and a tent for up to 999 guests.
This marks a major shift from their earlier idea of a small Rhode Island ceremony.
Planner Seed assembling A-list guest list
Celebrity planner Mark Seed is behind the scenes, pulling together an A-list crowd including Zoe Kravitz, Ed Sheeran, Gigi Hadid, plus Kelce's Chiefs teammates.
Guests are booking rooms at the Marriott Marquis in Manhattan.
Swift recently threw her bachelorette party in Rhode Island while Kelce celebrated in Los Angeles.
Clearly they're going all out before the big day!