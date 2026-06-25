Swift and Kelce announce Madison Square Garden wedding July 3 Entertainment Jun 25, 2026

Taylor Swift and NFL star Travis Kelce just made their wedding plans official: Madison Square Garden is the spot, and July 3, 2026, is the date.

The event permit hints at a big celebration, with street closures and a tent for up to 999 guests.

This marks a major shift from their earlier idea of a small Rhode Island ceremony.