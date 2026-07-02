Swift and Kelce begin wedding celebrations at Madison Square Garden
Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce just kicked off their wedding celebrations at Madison Square Garden in New York City.
Things started with a private rehearsal dinner on Thursday, and the main ceremony is set for Friday, followed by a huge cocktail reception: more than 1,000 guests are expected.
Gomez Hadid Lipa Waller-Bridge among guests
The guest list is packed with big names like Selena Gomez, Gigi Hadid, Dua Lipa, Phoebe Waller-Bridge, and several of Kelce's Kansas City Chiefs teammates.
Madison Square Garden has been totally transformed for the occasion: think temporary structures, street closures on West 31st and 33rd streets, and even a security vehicle with a pink sign displaying the code name "JADE 3."
The party's going strong until early Saturday morning, with strict no-phone rules to keep things private.