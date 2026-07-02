Swift and Kelce begin wedding celebrations at Madison Square Garden

Gomez Hadid Lipa Waller-Bridge among guests

The guest list is packed with big names like Selena Gomez, Gigi Hadid, Dua Lipa, Phoebe Waller-Bridge, and several of Kelce's Kansas City Chiefs teammates.

Madison Square Garden has been totally transformed for the occasion: think temporary structures, street closures on West 31st and 33rd streets, and even a security vehicle with a pink sign displaying the code name "JADE 3."

The party's going strong until early Saturday morning, with strict no-phone rules to keep things private.