Swift and Kelce donate $26 million to US charities before wedding
Entertainment
Taylor Swift and NFL star Travis Kelce just donated $26 million to charities across the US right before their wedding.
They're using their big moment to help out with causes like food security and community support, showing that giving back is a huge part of their celebration.
Donations support food banks and nonprofits
Their donations are spread nationwide, helping groups like City Harvest, Food Bank for NYC, New York Cares, After-School All-Stars, and Hassenfeld Children's Hospital at NYU Langone.
Other places getting support include food banks in Los Angeles, Kansas City, Pennsylvania, and Rhode Island, as well as The Store in Nashville.