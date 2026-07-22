Swift and Kelce fans buy NYC pocket garbage for $25
Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce fans just bought up "NYC Pocket Garbage: Not Invited Edition (Taylor & Travis' Wedding)," actual trash collected near a New York City event they attended, for $25 a piece (plus shipping).
Made by artist Justin Gignac, the quirky collection included everything from bottle caps to an ovulation test, all sealed in clear cubes with a "Just Married" sticker.
Collection sold out in 24 hours
The collection sold out in 24 hours, leaving some fans shocked at how far Swifties will go for memorabilia.
One person joked, "At this point, Taylor Swift could throw her actual household trash into a blender, pour it into cups, and people would queue around the block for it."
Meanwhile, someone even tried selling a bag of air from the event on eBay for nearly $50,000, proving the hype around Swift's personal moments is as strong as ever.