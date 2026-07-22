Swift and Kelce fans buy NYC pocket garbage for $25

The collection sold out in 24 hours, leaving some fans shocked at how far Swifties will go for memorabilia.

One person joked, "At this point, Taylor Swift could throw her actual household trash into a blender, pour it into cups, and people would queue around the block for it."

Meanwhile, someone even tried selling a bag of air from the event on eBay for nearly $50,000, proving the hype around Swift's personal moments is as strong as ever.