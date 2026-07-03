Swift and Kelce kick off wedding festivities with rehearsal dinner
Taylor Swift and NFL star Travis Kelce kicked off their wedding festivities with a glitzy rehearsal dinner at Madison Square Garden's Infosys Theater on Thursday night.
The guest list was stacked with family, close friends, and celebrities such as Gigi Hadid, Bradley Cooper, Jack Antonoff, Swift's longtime publicist Tree Paine, Swift's childhood best friend Abigail Anderson, plus sports reporter Erin Andrews and her husband, former NHL player Jarret Stoll.
Everyone showed up in formal looks after arriving in sleek black SUVs.
Swift and Kelce wedding set Friday
The actual wedding is set for Friday at Madison Square Garden with over 1,000 guests expected. Big names like Adrien Brody and Zoe Kravitz will be there (but not Blake Lively or Miles Teller).
Guests had to sign nondisclosure agreements, except for Swift and Kelce's inner circle, and celebrity planner Mark Seed is making it all happen.
The couple got engaged last August after nearly two years together.