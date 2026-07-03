Swift and Kelce kick off wedding festivities with rehearsal dinner

Swift and Kelce wedding set Friday

The actual wedding is set for Friday at Madison Square Garden with over 1,000 guests expected. Big names like Adrien Brody and Zoe Kravitz will be there (but not Blake Lively or Miles Teller).

Guests had to sign nondisclosure agreements, except for Swift and Kelce's inner circle, and celebrity planner Mark Seed is making it all happen.

The couple got engaged last August after nearly two years together.