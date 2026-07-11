Swift and Kelce make 1st public appearance at Smith-Schuster wedding
Entertainment
Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce made their first public appearance as a married couple at JuJu Smith-Schuster's wedding in California.
Swift turned heads in a pink floral ball gown, while Kelce kept it classic in a gray suit.
The event was their first big outing since tying the knot earlier this month.
Swift and Kelce's $5 million MSG ceremony
Swift and Kelce's July 3 ceremony at Madison Square Garden was packed with celebrities like Selena Gomez, Brad Pitt, and Ed Sheeran.
The celebration featured $5 million worth of florals and decorations, plus luxury raffles for guests.
During emotional vows, Swift said that marriage only made sense after meeting Kelce, a sweet moment that set the tone for their new chapter together.