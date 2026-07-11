Swift and Kelce make 1st public appearance at Smith-Schuster wedding

Swift and Kelce's $5 million MSG ceremony

Swift and Kelce's July 3 ceremony at Madison Square Garden was packed with celebrities like Selena Gomez, Brad Pitt, and Ed Sheeran.

The celebration featured $5 million worth of florals and decorations, plus luxury raffles for guests.

During emotional vows, Swift said that marriage only made sense after meeting Kelce, a sweet moment that set the tone for their new chapter together.