Swift and Kelce marry at Madison Square Garden on Friday
Entertainment
Taylor Swift and NFL star Travis Kelce got married on Friday at Madison Square Garden, turning the iconic venue into their own love story.
actor Adam Sandler officiated, and Swift walked down the aisle to a string quartet version of her 2008 hit "Love Story," with Kelce getting even more emotional than Swift during their personal vows.
Swift inspired guest 'Blank Space' handkerchiefs
The wedding was packed with thoughtful touches, like embroidered handkerchiefs for guests inspired by Swift's "Blank Space."
Kansas City Chiefs coach Andy Reid kept it simple with his advice: "Kiss every chance you get."
And since "Love Story" was written about Swift's own rebellious teen years, it felt like the perfect soundtrack for this big moment.