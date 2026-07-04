Swift and Kelce marry at MSG with embroidered lyric handkerchiefs
Entertainment
Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce got married at Madison Square Garden in New York City, and their wedding favors were a total nod to Swift's music.
Guests received ivory lace-trimmed handkerchiefs embroidered with the "Blank Space" lyric "So it's gonna be forever..." plus the couple's initials, wedding date, and venue.
Kelce called 'Blank Space' favorite
The lyric choice wasn't random: Kelce has called "Blank Space" one of his favorite Swift songs, even sharing on a podcast that her 1989 album helped him really get into her music.
He also ranked "Blank Space" as the first song from that album to catch his attention.