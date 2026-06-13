Swift and Kelce require NDAs for July 3 MSG wedding
Entertainment
Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce are going all in on privacy for their July 3 weekend wedding at Madison Square Garden.
Reports say invited guests will have to sign a nondisclosure agreement (NDA) after getting any event details: No NDA, no invitation.
The couple got engaged last August after two years together.
A-list guests expected, Teller Sperry excluded
Expect a seriously A-list crowd: think Karlie Kloss, Gigi Hadid, Selena Gomez, and Ed Sheeran. But after a recent fallout, Miles Teller and Keleigh Sperry are off the list.
To keep things under wraps, guests could be shuttled in blacked-out busses. The couple is making it clear: keeping this day private is their top priority.