Swift and Kelce set July 3 New York wedding
Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce are officially in wedding mode, with their big day set for July 3 in New York.
Over the weekend, Swift threw a bachelorette party at her Rhode Island mansion, and fireworks lit up the sky.
Fans got excited about rumors of a secret wedding, but it was just part of the fun lead-up to their nuptials.
Swift and Kelce plan MSG reception
The celebration isn't stopping anytime soon: Swift and Kelce plan an intimate ceremony in New York City followed by a huge reception at Madison Square Garden during the July 4 weekend.
They switched venues from Rhode Island for more privacy (New York City Mayor Zohran Mamdani confirmed the city's hosting).
Their engagement last August had fans buzzing, and with both stars' celebrity circles, expect plenty of famous faces at the festivities.