Swift and Kelce set July 3 New York wedding Entertainment Jun 22, 2026

Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce are officially in wedding mode, with their big day set for July 3 in New York.

Over the weekend, Swift threw a bachelorette party at her Rhode Island mansion, and fireworks lit up the sky.

Fans got excited about rumors of a secret wedding, but it was just part of the fun lead-up to their nuptials.