Swift and Kelce to wed at MSG amid NYC heat Entertainment Jun 30, 2026

Taylor Swift and NFL star Travis Kelce are expected to get married on July 3, 2026, at Madison Square Garden, right as New York City braces for an intense heat wave.

The National Weather Service is warning of temperatures up to 104 Fahrenheit (and a heat index that could feel like 115 Fahrenheit), which would be the city's hottest July in over a decade.