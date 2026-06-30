Swift and Kelce to wed at MSG amid NYC heat
Entertainment
Taylor Swift and NFL star Travis Kelce are expected to get married on July 3, 2026, at Madison Square Garden, right as New York City braces for an intense heat wave.
The National Weather Service is warning of temperatures up to 104 Fahrenheit (and a heat index that could feel like 115 Fahrenheit), which would be the city's hottest July in over a decade.
Swift booked MSG for 2 days
Swift has booked MSG for two days: a smaller gathering on July 2 with about 100 close friends, then a huge celebration for around 1,000 guests on July 3.
A permit has been filed to close streets outside the venue to set up.
Expect some famous faces: NFL stars George Kittle and Andy Reid are coming, and there's buzz that Stevie Nicks might perform.