Swift and Kelce wed at MSG, Lively and Reynolds absent

Lively Reynolds attend Betty's horse show

Turns out, Blake and Ryan were at their daughter Betty's horse show in Lake Placid instead.

There's also talk that things have been a bit tense between Blake and Taylor since 2025 after some drama involving a legal battle with one of Blake's co-stars.

So while the wedding was full of A-listers (Swift's brother Austin was her "man of honor," Kelce's brother Jason was his best man), it looks like this famous friendship might be on pause for now.