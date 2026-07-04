Swift and Kelce wed at MSG, Lively and Reynolds absent
Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce got married on July 3, 2026, at Madison Square Garden in New York City.
The guest list was packed with stars (think Bradley Cooper, Gigi Hadid, Dakota Johnson, Ellie Goulding, and Hugh Grant) and Adam Sandler even officiated.
But fans quickly noticed that Blake Lively and Ryan Reynolds were missing from both the wedding and the rehearsal dinner.
Lively Reynolds attend Betty's horse show
Turns out, Blake and Ryan were at their daughter Betty's horse show in Lake Placid instead.
There's also talk that things have been a bit tense between Blake and Taylor since 2025 after some drama involving a legal battle with one of Blake's co-stars.
So while the wedding was full of A-listers (Swift's brother Austin was her "man of honor," Kelce's brother Jason was his best man), it looks like this famous friendship might be on pause for now.