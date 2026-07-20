Swift and Kelce's Madison Square Garden event used strict security
Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce's private event at Madison Square Garden was packed with celebrities, but the real headline was the couple's ultra-tight security.
Guests had to jump through hoops: think multifactor authentication, strict NDAs, and digital invitations that could be traced if anything leaked.
All this kept the big day totally private.
Guests received personalized watermarked invites
Invitations came as personalized texts and watermarked digital links, which one guest, Jonathan Thomas, thought were spam until Kelce himself reassured him they were legitimate.
Details about the event rolled out slowly. Nobody even knew the venue until the actual day.
Inside, Madison Square Garden was transformed with peach, white, and green decor plus childhood photos of Swift and Kelce.
Attendees called it deeply meaningful, with the couple also making charitable donations during their event weekend.