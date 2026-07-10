Swift and Kelce's Madison Square Garden wedding braced for west

Swift and Kelce closed Seventh Avenue

Rob Shuter reported that "his name came up repeatedly" during planning meetings.

In the end, Kanye didn't make an appearance and everything went off smoothly.

The couple even spent around $60,000 to close Seventh Avenue for privacy, making sure guests could arrive easily while keeping things low-key.

Despite all the prep work, Swift and Kelce focused on celebrating with friends, no drama required.