Swift and Kelce's Madison Square Garden wedding braced for west
When Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce were reported to have tied the knot at Madison Square Garden, it was a major celebrity moment: think more than 1,000 guests, including Hollywood stars, NFL personalities, close friends, and family.
But behind the scenes, planners were genuinely worried Kanye West might show up uninvited, given his past drama with Swift.
Security teams actually had backup plans ready just in case.
Swift and Kelce closed Seventh Avenue
Rob Shuter reported that "his name came up repeatedly" during planning meetings.
In the end, Kanye didn't make an appearance and everything went off smoothly.
The couple even spent around $60,000 to close Seventh Avenue for privacy, making sure guests could arrive easily while keeping things low-key.
Despite all the prep work, Swift and Kelce focused on celebrating with friends, no drama required.