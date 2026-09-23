Swift announces 'Patient Zero' dropping September 25 after marrying Kelce
Entertainment
Taylor Swift just announced her next single, "Patient Zero," dropping September 25, her first release since marrying Kansas City Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce in July.
She teased the song with a countdown on her website and says she's been "impatiently waiting" to share it.
Swift to receive Artist Director honors
For fans who love collectibles, there are three special CD versions of "Patient Zero," one with a double-sided cover as well as an acoustic and piano version, available for $3.99 each.
Plus, Swift is about to receive the first-ever Artist Director Honors at the MTV VMAs, where she's up for nine awards, just two shy of Madonna's 11.