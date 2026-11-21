Taylor Swift just picked up the International Artist of the Year award at the Dadasaheb Phalke International Film Festival 2026.

The festival's team announced it on Instagram, calling out her "Proudly honors Taylor Swift with the prestigious International Artist of the Year Award, recognizing her extraordinary musical artistry, global cultural influence and remarkable contributions to contemporary music, song writing and live entertainment."

It's another nod to how much she's shaped pop culture worldwide.