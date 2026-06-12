Swift becomes youngest woman inducted into Songwriters Hall of Fame
Entertainment
Taylor Swift just became the youngest woman ever inducted into the Songwriters Hall of Fame.
The big moment happened in New York City, where she shared a heartfelt thanks to her family for supporting her dreams and encouraged young songwriters to stay true to their passions.
Morissette Simmons Stanley Loggins Stewart honored
The ceremony was not just about Taylor: icons like Alanis Morissette, Kiss's Gene Simmons and Paul Stanley, Kenny Loggins, and Christopher "Tricky" Stewart were also honored.
There were standout performances from Brandi Carlile, Gavin DeGraw, and Billy Corgan.
Plus, Steven Spielberg introduced Taylor with a surprise speech about the power of songwriting.