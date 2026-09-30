Swift directs 'Patient Zero' at VMAs starring Johnson and Farrell
Entertainment
Taylor Swift just dropped her "Patient Zero" music video at the MTV VMAs, and it's full of gothic romance.
Directed by Swift herself, the video stars Dakota Johnson and Colin Farrell as a couple whose relationship unravels inside a lavish Beverly Hills mansion that almost feels like its own character.
Stunning mansion fuels 'Rebecca' inspired vibe
The stunning 18,344-square-foot mansion (recently sold for $46.95 million!) features the retractable glass wall in the main living room and an infinity pool, perfect for all the moody scenes.
Swift says she was inspired by Daphne Du Maurier's Rebecca, bringing in gothic and thriller vibes to tell a story about love, loss, and complicated feelings, all set in seriously opulent surroundings.