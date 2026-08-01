Swift makes 1st solo appearance since wedding in London
Entertainment
Taylor Swift made her first solo appearance since her wedding to NFL player husband Travis Kelce, stepping out in London on Wednesday, Aug. 12.
She was seen leaving Annabell's club around midnight, rocking a pink and purple minidress and her classic red lipstick.
Kelce calls Swift wedding 'best night'
While Taylor was out in London, Kelce returned to football training.
He recently described their July 3 wedding at Madison Square Garden as "the best night of my life," saying it was a wild celebration with about 1,000 guests, including stars like Julia Roberts and Tom Hanks.