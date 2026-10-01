Swift personally called Delevingne with 'Patient 0' music video idea

Cara Delevingne just shared how Taylor Swift personally called her up with the idea for the "Patient Zero" music video, while Cara was literally driving home.

She loved how detailed and creative Taylor's vision was, saying it covered "every single detail, the Easter eggs."

The video, directed by Swift and shot by Emmanuel Lubezki, features Delevingne alongside Dakota Johnson and Colin Farrell. In the story, Farrell plays Swift's toxic ex and Delevingne is his mistress, with fun cameos from the L.A. Rams quarterback and his wife, Kelly.