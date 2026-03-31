Swift releases 'Elizabeth Taylor' video without appearing, using archival clips
Entertainment
Taylor Swift just dropped the music video for "Elizabeth Taylor" from her The Life of a Showgirl era, but here's the twist: she's not in it at all.
Instead, the video is made up of classic film clips and red carpet moments celebrating Elizabeth Taylor's legendary Hollywood life.
You'll find it exclusively on Apple Music and Spotify Premium.
Swift secured permission from Taylor's estate
The video highlights iconic moments from movies like Cleopatra and Who's Afraid of Virginia Woolf? capturing Taylor's style and star power.
Swift made sure to get permission from Elizabeth Taylor's estate, showing real respect for her legacy.
By stepping out of the spotlight herself, Swift puts all eyes on what fame meant for old-school icons, and how their influence still shapes pop culture today.