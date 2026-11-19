Swift returns to CMA Awards after 13 years
Taylor Swift just made a much-anticipated comeback at the CMA Awards, showing up in style after 13 years away.
Dressed in a bold yellow Oscar de la Renta gown and sparkling jewelry, she turned heads on the Nashville red carpet.
Swift's 'Toy Story 5' song nominated
Swift stepped onto the Bridgestone Arena red carpet for her first CMA performance since 2013, and was up for Single of the Year with "I Knew It, I Knew You" from Toy Story 5, a track that topped US country radio charts.
With 12 CMA wins out of 28 nominations so far, her return highlights just how much she still means to country music fans.