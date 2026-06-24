Swift sings 'Love Story' at Kittle's Nashville TEU party pre-wedding
Entertainment
Taylor Swift gave everyone a fun surprise by singing her classic hit "Love Story" at the Tight End University (TEU) summit party in Nashville, hosted by NFL star George Kittle and friends.
The crowd loved it, and the performance happened just days before her big wedding to Travis Kelce.
Swift to marry Kelce at MSG
Swift teamed up with country singer Lainey Wilson on stage and even took song requests from Kittle.
She's set to marry Kelce at Madison Square Garden on July 3.
For the TEU bash, she rocked a custom black Monse gown with silver details, metallic heels, and showed off her eye-catching engagement ring.