Swift surpasses Beyonce with 31st VMA and Artist Director honors
Taylor Swift just set a new record at the MTV VMAs, picking up her 31st award and officially passing Beyonce. She took home Video of the Year for "The Fate of Ophelia" from her album "The Life of a Showgirl."
Swift also became the first to receive Artist Director Honors, celebrating her two decades of directing 18 music videos.
During her speech, she called Dolly Parton "the ultimate showgirl," which felt like a sweet nod to music legends.
Madonna and Carpenter win Best Collaboration
The night kicked off with Madonna and Sabrina Carpenter performing together. Madonna and Sabrina Carpenter won Best Collaboration for "Bring Your Love."
K-pop star Lisa won Best Pop for "Dream," while Nirvana was honored with the Video Vanguard Award.
Plus, Swift premiered her new self-directed video "Patient Zero," starring Colin Farrell and Dakota Johnson.