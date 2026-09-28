Swift surpasses Beyonce with 31st VMA and Artist Director honors

Taylor Swift just set a new record at the MTV VMAs, picking up her 31st award and officially passing Beyonce. She took home Video of the Year for "The Fate of Ophelia" from her album "The Life of a Showgirl."

Swift also became the first to receive Artist Director Honors, celebrating her two decades of directing 18 music videos.

During her speech, she called Dolly Parton "the ultimate showgirl," which felt like a sweet nod to music legends.