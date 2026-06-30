Swift wears vintage horseshoe pendant while promoting 'Toy Story 5'

Brooch-Turned 2-carat necklace valued $4,485

This eye-catching piece started as a brooch from the late 1800s before being transformed into a two-carat diamond necklace worth $4,485.

Horseshoes are extra special for Swift: her fiance Travis Kelce gave her a similar necklace at the 2024 Kentucky Derby with "Wishing you good luck" engraved on it.

Now that Toy Story 5 is out, Swift's cowgirl era is wrapping up as she gets ready to marry Kelce this Friday in New York.