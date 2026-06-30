Swift wears vintage horseshoe pendant while promoting 'Toy Story 5'
Taylor Swift has been turning heads while promoting Toy Story 5, thanks to a vintage diamond horseshoe pendant from Sophie Jane Jewels.
The necklace is a sweet tribute to Jessie the cowgirl and fits right in with Swift's love for meaningful accessories.
She first wore it back in April, which got fans buzzing, and then showed it off again at the L.A. premiere on June 9.
Brooch-Turned 2-carat necklace valued $4,485
This eye-catching piece started as a brooch from the late 1800s before being transformed into a two-carat diamond necklace worth $4,485.
Horseshoes are extra special for Swift: her fiance Travis Kelce gave her a similar necklace at the 2024 Kentucky Derby with "Wishing you good luck" engraved on it.
Now that Toy Story 5 is out, Swift's cowgirl era is wrapping up as she gets ready to marry Kelce this Friday in New York.