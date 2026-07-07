Swift wins dismissal of lawsuit over 'Lover' and 'Folklore' lyrics

Cannon cites generic lyrics, bars Marasco

Judge Cannon pointed out that ideas like "gaslighting" or words like "tears" and "rain" are way too common to belong to anyone.

The case was dismissed with prejudice, so Marasco can't try again.

Swift's lawyers have always called these claims frivolous.

Fun fact: this is actually Marasco's second failed lawsuit against Swift (the first one got tossed last year too).