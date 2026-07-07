Swift wins dismissal of lawsuit over 'Lover' and 'Folklore' lyrics
Taylor Swift just shut down a copyright lawsuit from Florida poet Kimberly Marasco, who said Swift copied her poems for songs on Lover and Folklore.
Dismissed on July 6, 2026, the case didn't stick: Swift's lawyer Douglas Baldridge called the claims "absurd and legally baseless," and Judge Aileen Cannon said the lyrics in question were too generic to be protected by copyright.
Cannon cites generic lyrics, bars Marasco
Judge Cannon pointed out that ideas like "gaslighting" or words like "tears" and "rain" are way too common to belong to anyone.
The case was dismissed with prejudice, so Marasco can't try again.
Swift's lawyers have always called these claims frivolous.
Fun fact: this is actually Marasco's second failed lawsuit against Swift (the first one got tossed last year too).