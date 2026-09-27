Swift wins inaugural MTV Artist Director honor at 2026 VMAs
Taylor Swift is making history at the 2026 VMAs as the first-ever winner of MTV's Artist Director Honor, a new award spotlighting creativity in music videos.
She'll pick up the honor on September 27 in Los Angeles, after having dropped her latest single, Patient Zero, from an extended deluxe edition of her 2025 album, The Life of a Showgirl: The Encore.
Swift 'Patient Zero' premieres at VMAs
Swift's Patient Zero video, co-directed with Oscar-winner Emmanuel Lubezki and starring Dakota Johnson and Colin Farrell, will premiere during the show.
This win bumps her total Moon Person trophies to 31, edging past Beyonce.
MTV says this new award was created to celebrate artists who shape their own visuals, with Bruce Gillmer, executive producer of Sunday's awards show, saying the Artist Director Honors really is an extension of Vanguard and have an artist-driven, purely an artist-driven accolade, recognize video and creative within video.