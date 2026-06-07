Swift's 'Toy Story 5' song breaks streaming records across platforms
Taylor Swift just dropped "I Knew It, I Knew You" for Toy Story 5, and it's already breaking streaming records everywhere.
Since its June 5 release, it's been named Apple's biggest country single of 2026 and set the all-time record for first-day streams of a soundtrack song.
It also became Spotify's most-streamed country track in a day by a female artist, plus Amazon Music's top global debut this year.
Swift co-wrote 'Toy Story 5' song
Swift revealed she wrote the track after an early look at Toy Story 5, drawing inspiration from Jessie the cowgirl, a character she loves.
She co-wrote it with Jack Antonoff, and there's even a music video featuring Jessie and Toy Story highlights.
Swift also gave a shoutout to writer Andrew Stanton and composer Randy Newman for shaping the franchise.
The movie arrives in theaters June 19!