Sydney Sweeney gets buff for 'Christy' biopic, gains real-life friend

Sweeney on her friendship with Martin

To play Martin, Sweeney went through three months of daily boxing and weight training, gaining 15.88kg.

She said Martin "kind of became my best friend," highlighting how meaningful their connection was.

The film doesn't just focus on boxing—it also tackles domestic violence, which Sweeney believes is an important conversation for everyone.

Up next, you'll see her in Euphoria Season 3 and alongside Amanda Seyfried in "The Housemaid," hitting theaters December 19.