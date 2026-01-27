Sydney Sweeney's Hollywood sign stunt lands her in trouble

Hollywood actor Sydney Sweeney is in hot water after she was spotted climbing the iconic Hollywood sign and hanging bras on it. The act, reportedly part of a promotional stunt for her new lingerie line, has drawn ire from locals who claim it was done without permission. While Sweeney had permission to film at the site, she allegedly didn't have clearance to touch or decorate the sign.

Permit details Sweeney's stunt reportedly violated filming permit conditions According to TMZ, Sweeney's filming permit from FilmLA only allowed video shooting at the Hollywood sign on Mt. Lee in the Santa Monica Mountains. The Hollywood Chamber of Commerce confirmed to TMZ that no permission was granted for her to hang bras on the sign as required by their regulations. "There was no permission granted to do this as is required," they said.

Business venture Sweeney's lingerie line backed by Jeff Bezos The controversial stunt was reportedly a promotional act for Sweeney's new lingerie line, which is backed by billionaire Jeff Bezos. The 28-year-old actor was seen hanging colorful bras on the Hollywood sign in a video clip of the incident, shared by TMZ. Last July, it was reported that Sweeney had been working on her lingerie line for over a year.

