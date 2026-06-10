Sydney Sweeney gets candid about her 'Euphoria' arc
What's the story
Sydney Sweeney, who plays Cassie Howard in HBO's Euphoria, has opened up about her character's controversial journey in Season 3. The storyline sees Cassie becoming an OnlyFans model after marrying Nate Jacobs (Jacob Elordi). In an interview with Vanity Fair, Sweeney said that from the start of the series, Cassie has a "need to be loved" and "validated by other people."
Character insight
'I think she was more excited by the idea...'
Sweeney, who has been playing the role since 2019, said she understands why creator Sam Levinson took Cassie in this direction. She said, "I think she was more excited by the idea of all these people loving her and knowing who she is and feeling like her world isn't small." The actor also revealed that Levinson had discussed Cassie's nude scenes with her before filming.
Actor's perspective
'I'm an actor, and that's my job...'
When asked about her thoughts on Cassie's controversial decisions, Sweeney said, "Do I agree with all of Cassie's decisions? Would I personally make these choices? No, of course not." She added, "But I'm an actor and that's my job, and this is Cassie's life." The actor emphasized that her role is to bring Levinson's vision to life and portray Cassie in the "most vulnerable way possible."
Production discussions
When Sweeney pushed Levinson to keep 'Euphoria' nudity raw
Levinson, in a New York Times interview earlier this month, revealed that he initially considered filming the OnlyFans scenes without nudity. However, Sweeney reportedly pushed back against this idea. "I'm playing an OnlyFans model," she allegedly said. "You're telling me you're going to, like, skirt around it?" Levinson admitted that Sweeney made a "fair point." The show is currently streaming on JioHotstar.