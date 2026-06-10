Sydney Sweeney gets candid about her 'Euphoria' arc

Character insight

'I think she was more excited by the idea...'

Sweeney, who has been playing the role since 2019, said she understands why creator Sam Levinson took Cassie in this direction. She said, "I think she was more excited by the idea of all these people loving her and knowing who she is and feeling like her world isn't small." The actor also revealed that Levinson had discussed Cassie's nude scenes with her before filming.