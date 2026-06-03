'Hollow': Sydney Sweeney to star in erotic, supernatural love story

Filmmaker and screenwriter Lindsey Anderson Beer is all set to adapt her debut novel, Hollow, into a feature film. The project will star Sydney Sweeney in the lead role. The news was first reported by Deadline. Notably, this will be the first official film produced by Sweeney's production company, Honey Trap Banner.

Novel's plot More about the novel, 'Hollow' Hollow is a contemporary reimagining of The Legend of Sleepy Hollow, narrated from the perspective of Katrina Van Tassel. In this version, Van Tassel is not merely a romantic interest but the protagonist caught in a perilous mystery and an alluring supernatural love triangle. The novel combines elements of gothic horror, psychological thriller, and erotic suspense into an innovative retelling.

Production details When will 'Hollow' hit the shelves? The novel, Hollow, has been acquired by Putnam, an imprint of Penguin Random House. The publishing house is known for producing more bestsellers than any other publisher and reportedly won the bidding war for the book before it could go to auction. The novel will be fast-tracked for publication and is expected to release in Fall 2027, coinciding with the development of its film adaptation.

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