Sydney Sweeney's Hollywood sign stunt wasn't cleared, say officials Entertainment Jan 28, 2026

Sydney Sweeney got called out after she and her team climbed the huge "H" on the Hollywood sign at night, hanging bras over it for a promo shoot for her SYRN lingerie brand.

Turns out, officials say the production "was not authorized" by the Hollywood Chamber of Commerce and that the Chamber did not grant permission or a license, though at least one source reported the team obtained a general filming permit from FilmLA for the area.