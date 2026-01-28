Sydney Sweeney's Hollywood sign stunt wasn't cleared, say officials
Sydney Sweeney got called out after she and her team climbed the huge "H" on the Hollywood sign at night, hanging bras over it for a promo shoot for her SYRN lingerie brand.
Turns out, officials say the production "was not authorized" by the Hollywood Chamber of Commerce and that the Chamber did not grant permission or a license, though at least one source reported the team obtained a general filming permit from FilmLA for the area.
What actually happened?
Sweeney's crew did get a general filming permit, but they skipped asking for special permission to use the Hollywood sign itself.
Steve Nissen from the Hollywood Chamber of Commerce said, "The production involving Sydney Sweeney and the Hollywood Sign, as reported by TMZ, was not authorized by the Hollywood Chamber of Commerce nor did we have prior knowledge of it."
Not the 1st time this has happened
People have tried stunts at the sign before—like previous stunts that altered the sign (for example, the "Hollyweed" prank).