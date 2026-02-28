T-Series acquires music rights of Rohit Shetty's 'Golmaal 5'

Previous conflict

T-Series and Shetty's long-standing collaboration

The acquisition comes after a public fallout between T-Series and Shetty over the title track of Singham Again. The song was taken down from all platforms due to a copyright strike by T-Series, which claimed it had similarities with the original Singham theme. This forced Shetty to rework the song. Despite this, T-Series has been associated with 12 of Shetty's 15 directorial ventures, including Zameen, Golmaal Returns, Chennai Express, Simmba, Sooryavanshi, and Cirkus.