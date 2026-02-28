T-Series acquires music rights of Rohit Shetty's 'Golmaal 5'
What's the story
The much-anticipated fifth installment of the popular Golmaal franchise has begun production, and its brand value just got a massive boost. T-Series has acquired the music rights of Golmaal 5, according to a report by Bollywood Hungama. A source told the outlet, "Bhushan Kumar has paid Rohit Shetty approx ₹9 crores as he is confident that the music of Golmaal 5 can work big time due to the brand value."
Previous conflict
T-Series and Shetty's long-standing collaboration
The acquisition comes after a public fallout between T-Series and Shetty over the title track of Singham Again. The song was taken down from all platforms due to a copyright strike by T-Series, which claimed it had similarities with the original Singham theme. This forced Shetty to rework the song. Despite this, T-Series has been associated with 12 of Shetty's 15 directorial ventures, including Zameen, Golmaal Returns, Chennai Express, Simmba, Sooryavanshi, and Cirkus.
Filming details
'Golmaal 5' filming has begun
On Tuesday, Variety India reported that the shooting for the fifth installment of the franchise had officially begun. It is set to feature Ajay Devgn, Arshad Warsi, Tusshar Kapoor, Kunal Kemmu, Shreyas Talpade, Johnny Lever, Sanjay Mishra, and Ashwini Kalsekar. Akshay Kumar is also rumored to be a part of the ensemble. The film is expected to hit theaters in 2027.