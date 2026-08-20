T-Series denies casting Bhagyashri Borse in Milap Zaveri film
What's the story
T-Series has quashed rumors of actor Bhagyashri Borse being cast in their upcoming project with director Milap Zaveri and actor Aditya Roy Kapur. The speculation had been fueled by a report from Filmfare, which claimed that Borse would be the female lead in this yet-to-be-titled venture. However, a spokesperson for T-Series has now confirmed that these reports are false.
Official statement
'The production house will officially announce...'
The T-Series spokesperson said in a statement, "The reports of Bhagyashri Borse being a part of T-Series and Milap Zaveri's upcoming project with Aditya Roy Kapur are untrue."
"The production house will officially announce the actress soon."
The film, which is still under wraps, has not yet revealed its title.
Film details
Zaveri had earlier revealed more about the upcoming film
In July, Zaveri had confirmed to PTI that his next project with Roy Kapur would be an "intense and violent" love story.
He said, "I feel maybe I've found my forte with romance."
"Earlier, Marjaavaan succeeded in a big way; Ek Deewane Ki Deewaniyat was a blockbuster."
"So, romance is a key integral part of my stories, and I think going forward it will remain along with action."
Career update
Meanwhile, here's more about Borse's career
Borse was seen in cameos in the 2023 Hindi film Yaariyan 2 and the 2024 film Chandu Champion.
She has since gained fame in South Indian cinema with her performances in films like Kingdom and Andhra King Taluka.
This year, she starred alongside Akhil Akkineni in his comeback film Lenin and will soon be seen in Seyon with Sivakarthikeyan.