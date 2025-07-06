T-Series denies ending collaboration with Diljit Dosanjh
Diljit Dosanjh, who was recently banned from working on Indian film sets, just got a special pass from the Federation of Western India Cine Employees (FWICE) for his upcoming movie Border 2.
T-Series boss Bhushan Kumar asked for this exception since over 80% of the film is already shot and replacing Diljit now would be too expensive.
FWICE made it clear this is a one-time thing and doesn't mean they're changing their rules about cross-border collaborations.
This is what FWICE president said
FWICE president B N Tiwari explained that it was not possible to replace him at this stage as it would be a costly affair.
So, the exception was granted just for Border 2 after repeated requests from T-Series.
The ban still stands for Diljit's other projects.
What about future projects?
Even though Bhushan Kumar promised no future collabs with Diljit, T-Series later clarified they haven't actually banned him and plan to keep working together after Border 2.
Meanwhile, FWICE is sticking to its stance—anyone ignoring their ban could face action.