T-Series secures 'Ramayana: Part 1 and 2' music rights ₹75cr

T-Series just made history by picking up the all-language music rights for Ramayana: Part one and two with a massive ₹75 crore refundable advance.

The film, directed by Nitesh Tiwari, stars Ranbir Kapoor as Lord Rama, Yash as Ravana, and Sai Pallavi as Sita.

What's extra cool? Music legends A.R. Rahman and Hans Zimmer are teaming up for the soundtrack.