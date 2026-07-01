T-Series secures 'Ramayana: Part 1 and 2' music rights ₹75cr
Entertainment
T-Series just made history by picking up the all-language music rights for Ramayana: Part one and two with a massive ₹75 crore refundable advance.
The film, directed by Nitesh Tiwari, stars Ranbir Kapoor as Lord Rama, Yash as Ravana, and Sai Pallavi as Sita.
What's extra cool? Music legends A.R. Rahman and Hans Zimmer are teaming up for the soundtrack.
Highest-priced music rights in Hindi cinema
This is now the highest-priced music rights deal in Hindi cinema.
T-Series outbid Sony Music after some intense negotiations, betting big on Rahman and Zimmer's collaboration to deliver something special.
Trailer lands July 30 globally
The first trailer lands globally on July 30 during Brahma Muhurat, so fans won't have to wait long for a sneak peek.
The two-part epic is set to release during Diwali in 2026 and 2027.