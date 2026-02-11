T20 WC 2026: JioStar clocks biggest opening day in history Entertainment Feb 11, 2026

The ICC Men's T20 World Cup 2026 started with a record-breaking bang on February 7.

JioStar's platforms clocked 14.7 billion minutes of watch time—a massive 59% jump compared to the 2024 edition and the biggest opening day in tournament history.

India's win over the USA fueled the hype, with JioHotstar alone pulling in 101.9 million viewers, up 81% over the 2024 edition.