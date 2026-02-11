T20 WC 2026: JioStar clocks biggest opening day in history
The ICC Men's T20 World Cup 2026 started with a record-breaking bang on February 7.
JioStar's platforms clocked 14.7 billion minutes of watch time—a massive 59% jump compared to the 2024 edition and the biggest opening day in tournament history.
India's win over the USA fueled the hype, with JioHotstar alone pulling in 101.9 million viewers, up 81% over the 2024 edition.
JioStar went big with coverage, promos
JioStar went big: over 130 experts worked across nine languages, plus new MaxView streaming in English and Hindi for mobile users.
They even added Indian Sign Language coverage for India's matches and knockout rounds.
Creative promos featuring the women's World Cup champs and Rohit Sharma helped draw fans in.
ICC's Anurag Dahiya praises record numbers
The International Cricket Council (ICC) gave a shoutout to JioStar for these record numbers.
ICC exec Anurag Dahiya said this level of excitement shows just how passionate fans are—and proves their partnership with JioStar is working brilliantly.