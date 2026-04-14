Taapsee Pannu to perform action sequences blindfolded in 'Gandhari'
What's the story
Actor Taapsee Pannu is gearing up for her upcoming Netflix revenge drama, Gandhari. The film will feature her in some unique action sequences, including performing while blindfolded, reported Hindustan Times. The exact release date of the film is still awaited, but the teaser suggests it will revolve around a mother who fights to protect her child.
Innovative approach
'This isn't just stunt work...'
A source close to the project told HT, "Taapsee Pannu is set to push boundaries like never before, performing intense action sequences while blindfolded, adding a whole new layer of challenge to her character." "This isn't just stunt work; rather, it's a new way of thinking about action heroes." "In the blindfolded fight scenes, she cannot use her sight and must depend on instinct, muscle memory, and inner strength, turning her vulnerability into power."
Mythological reference
Significance of the film's title
The film's title is inspired by the Mahabharata, in which Gandhari, the Queen of Hastinapur, chose to wear a blindfold throughout her married life. This act was seen as a way to share her husband's blindness. Helmed by Devashish Makhija and written by Kanika Dhillon, Gandhari is produced under Kathha Productions. The film tells the story of a mother who continues to search for her kidnapped child. It also features Swastika Mukherjee and Ishwak Singh.