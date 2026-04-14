Taapsee Pannu to perform action sequences blindfolded in 'Gandhari'

Innovative approach

'This isn't just stunt work...'

A source close to the project told HT, "Taapsee Pannu is set to push boundaries like never before, performing intense action sequences while blindfolded, adding a whole new layer of challenge to her character." "This isn't just stunt work; rather, it's a new way of thinking about action heroes." "In the blindfolded fight scenes, she cannot use her sight and must depend on instinct, muscle memory, and inner strength, turning her vulnerability into power."